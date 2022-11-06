Letter: Biz Boo thanks

To the Editor:

Thank you to all who took part in this year’s Chamber Biz Boo. Princesses, dinosaurs, superheroes and creatures of all types blanketed the city for a few hours Oct. 22, visiting the estimated 95 businesses that welcomed them.

At the touch-a-truck at the NCG Theater parking lot, an estimated 2,000 costumed children came to not only get treats but be treated to games and get a close look at or climb into trucks of all types, including a garbage truck, transportation bus and school bus. Local first responders from the Bristol Kendall Fire Department, Yorkville Police Department and Kendall County Sheriff’s Office came to interact with families and displayed their fire truck, ambulance, Humvee, and squad vehicles. Thank you to NCG Yorkville Cinemas, the first responders, touch-a-truck participants and all businesses that took part in Biz Boo. Special thanks to Yorkville Police Department for downtown pedestrian safety.

The following businesses sponsored Biz Boo, who, along with our advertising partners, enabled the Chamber of Commerce to organize this as a free, fun event for all businesses and the community. Thank you to AXT Jiu-Jitsu, Craft’d, Creative Mind Events-Crafts & More LLC, Earthmover Credit Union, Flight Tasting Room & Bottle Shoppe, Heritage Cabinetry & Design, Heritage Woods of Yorkville, Jed for Freedom, Juicehead Smoothies & Coffee, Kendall County Record Newspaper, Kendall Printing, Lift HCM, Little Fox Clubhouse, Little Learner Children’s Academy, Old Second National Bank, Pet Supplies Plus, Roadhouse 47 Country Bar & Grill, Rush Copley Healthplex, Select Surfaces, The Ice Cream Place, The Stary Group at eXp Realty, Travel Services of Yorkville, Virtues in Motion Dance Studio, Waubonsee Community College, Winninger Enterprises Baird & Warner, Yorkville CrossFit, YPAC, WSPY-FM 107.1.

The Chamber’s intent in organizing Biz Boo, aside from planning a fun day, is to bring exposure to the area’s local businesses. We celebrate that success when we overhear participants stating they’d never been to a particular business prior but plan to return. We hope the families had a fun day and that they will indeed return to support the local businesses who made Biz Boo happen.

Renee Tortorella,

Executive Director,

Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce

Yorkville