Letter: Thank you Yorkville

To the Editor:

I just want to let you all know how deeply I appreciate your city. I come to Yorkville several times a year to kayak on the waves at the Marge Cline Whitewater Course, hang out at Riverfront Park, and eat and drink at your restaurants.

This is really the only place close to the Chicago area where whitewater kayakers can play. I don’t live in Yorkville, I don’t pay taxes in Yorkville, but I get to fully enjoy your parks and area.

It is super generous of you all to keep the park in such nice shape. It’s a really great park with amazing facilities. When you see folks kayaking there, know that we come from all over Illinois to enjoy your town. People even drive from Wisconsin, Iowa and Missouri just to paddle at Yorkville.

Thank you.

Tom Hafner

Oak Park