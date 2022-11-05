Letter: Priority for funding debt?

To the Editor:

Per the Oct. 6 issue of the Kendall County Record p. 5, Yorkville High School is installing artificial turf on its football field for $1.2 million. This is to reduce concussions.

Concussions are a pro-football heartbreak – maybe several in a 14-year college/NFL career? But how many from ground contact? In high school in my day, this was not thought a problem. Are other fields so improved? Only half of Yorkville’s games are home.

It struck me I bought my 2-1/2 story old farmhouse in 1990 for $3/foot more than it will cost to install turf on Yorkville’s football field. Also, the [turf] funds came from refinancing bonds – $9 million. If 4% bonds were retired and 2% bonds sold, it implies the school district might owe $450 million. What is the priority for funding debt?

Use the money to get all students up to grade level in reading, math, etc. in evening or summer sessions instead of “social promotion”?

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon