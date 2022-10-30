Letter: Lauren’s guiding light

To the Editor:

A mailing calling itself the “Record” came the other day from the Illinois Republican Party on behalf of Lauren Underwood’s opponent. In it were many misrepresentations concerning Lauren; one glaring untruth was that Lauren “does not understand our struggles ... went to Washington, D.C. and never came back.”

I follow Lauren on Instagram and she is all over the 14th District listening to her constituents. Just last week, she was a little bit south of me in Seward Township at the Aux Sable water treatment plant.

Lauren’s guiding light is care about our health and well-being. She has done a lot of work in that regard for veterans, moms, seniors, all of us. And that includes the health of the planet we live and are dependent on. One of our top priorities, locally, nationally and globally, needs to be developing policies to combat climate change. An environmental group I support notes that Lauren’s opponent has no statement concerning climate change on record.

Lauren’s opponent may be from Kendall County but he does not represent me and my values as a woman and as a Christian as well as Lauren does. I hope you will join me in voting for Lauren Underwood to represent the 14th District in Congress.

Carla S.Taylor

Na-Au-Say Township