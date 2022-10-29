Letter: Supports women’s rights

To the Editor:

Every U.S. citizen is guaranteed equal rights. I think we can all agree on that. This means that every person, regardless of gender or identity, should have equal ability to make their own choices for their health.

Health care choice for you might mean: Should I get a flu vaccine? What about a shingles shot? Can I get affordable insulin? Can I get treatment for heart disease, prostate, arthritis, cancer? Will I have safe maternity care? Can I get access to birth control? Can I get a safe vasectomy? Can I get a safe abortion?

No other person, no politician, no government entity should be able to take away any person’s right to make their own decisions about their own health care. This is individual. This is personal. This is individual and equal choice.

Along with supporting the Affordable Insulin Now Act, Lauren Underwood supports women’s rights to the full range of reproductive health services, without restrictions. This includes access to safe, legal and affordable abortions. Lauren Underwood voted for the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021. Lauren continues to fight for equal health care rights. If you care about keeping equal rights, vote for Lauren Underwood for U.S. Representative, District 14.

Mary Ann Doetschman

Yorkville