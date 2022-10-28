Letter: Let’s all vote

To the Editor:

Please plan to vote in this election. No matter whom you vote for, it’s important that you and all U.S. citizens vote. Register online or in person, then vote on or before Nov. 8. Bring a neighbor or relative, especially first-time, 18-year-old voters. We strengthen our democracy by voting.

Our democracy is under attack from “election deniers” who want to undermine our trust in voting and democracy. Over 60 court cases were introduced to challenge the 2020 election. One-by-one, judges overruled or tossed out cases for lack of evidence of fraud or silly conspiracy theories. Then a defeated candidate encouraged and incited a violent mob to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. An armed group of rioters attacked and injured police guarding our Capitol, threatening the life of the vice president and congressional representatives, one of the three branches of our government. Over 800 rioters have been charged in the Capitol insurrection so far.

Locally, we also have election deniers on the ballot. Look and listen to how they support democracy and the 2020 election. Do they acknowledge our president won the vote or do they undercut the election and democracy with comments about their doubts? I will never support these election deniers. I hope you won’t also.

Our country has gone through some tough times recently. We need to unite, listen to one another, debate and learn together. We must challenge the nonsense of conspiracy theorists and people spreading lies. We can differ on ideas and still be friends and neighbors. We need to redevelop these skills that strengthen democracy. And one of those skills is researching issues on our ballots and then voting.

Please vote on or before Nov. 8.

Chuck Steinbach

Yorkville