Letter: Educating the public

To the Editor:

A recent Illinois law mandates students in high school learn to decipher fact from ‘fake’. The purpose is to learn how to decipher fact from fiction through lessons stipulated by law. It includes accessing information, evaluating media message and sources, creating media, reflecting on media consumption and using social responsibility to ethically consume media.

If also offered to the general public, this course could greatly benefit the average citizen to better understand when a media is misleading them. Take the example of political campaigning of 2022 that attempts to persuade the public with often-fake claims. Freedom of speech can’t be harnessed but can be better analyzed through educating the public.

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich