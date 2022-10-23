Letter: Restore law and order

To the Editor:

Local major newspapers continue publishing multiple pages on the old Tylenol murder case instead of facts from the current Igor Danchenko trial. Danchenko was the informant to Christopher Steel who authored the dossier used by the FBI as the basis for investigating ties between presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russia.

Facts released show Danchenko was paid by the FBI for information later proved false, and the FBI offered Steel $1 million to prove the dossier was true. The offer to Steel was after two requests to a federal judge signed by FBI Director James Comey for wiretap monitoring, certified that the dossier information was true even knowing it was unreliable. It is also known that Steel was paid by the Democratic Party for his research. None of these facts have been disseminated by the mainstream media and there has been minimal information in the news regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop case, which the FBI has had for over two years.

Last week, a letter writer citing his intelligence background stated that a search warrant request to a federal judge has to be specific and that the FBI is not politically weaponized. Professor Alan Dershowitz has stated that the search warrant for Trump’s residence was too broad, not specific and should not have been approved. The writer states Biden’s request for hiring IRS agents is 8,700 and said fact-check it, so I did. The correct number is 87,000 new appointees. Currently only special agents are allowed to carry guns; however, the application for new employees requires agreement to the use of deadly force.

The November election will determine our freedom as a republic. Consider the issues that overall affect our country’s future and do not base your vote on a single issue. We need to stop one party rule and vote out those who vote lockstep with Biden’s agenda. I recommend Salvi, for Senate; Gryder, 14th District rep.; Bailey, Illinois governor; DeVore Illinois attorney general; and Davis, Wheeler and West for their respective Illinois General Assembly seats. All other Republican candidates to restore law and order.

Leland H. Hoffer

Oswego