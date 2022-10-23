Letter: Allow voters privacy

To the Editor:

According to the Kendall County Clerk’s website, kendallcountyil.gov/offices/county-clerk-recorder/voter-assistance, wheelchair-accessible voting is available in every precinct with wheelchair-accessible Automark units. The Kendall County Clerk’s Office is to be commended for providing these units throughout the county.

As explained on the clerk’s website, the Automark units assist the visually impaired voter.

The mobility challenged voter, who is either in a wheelchair, unable to continue standing while voting or elderly and who would prefer not to use the Automark (which is their right). Combining the required voting booth with wheelchair access with a unit for the visually impaired may not be the best solution for voters requiring assistance. As is often the case, the mobility challenged voter often has had to fill out their ballot at the end of an available table, with no privacy.

10 Illinois Compiled Statutes 5/11-4.3 All polling places and permanent registration facilities shall have available registration and voting aids for persons with disabilities and elderly individuals including instructions, printed in large type, conspicuously displayed.

Because I am a helper, I propose that the County Board authorize the purchase of simple trifold poster board for use by voters with mobility issues who prefer not to vote using the Automark unit. Trifold poster board has successfully been used at the Oswego Village Hall early and Grace Period voting to allow voters privacy while filling out their ballots. It has been unavailable at other polling places.

Trifold poster board can be purchased in bulk so that every polling place can have one at a total cost of less than $300.

Trifold poster board would also fulfill the requirement of 10 ILCS 5/19-12.2

To the maximum extent feasible, voting booths or screens shall be provided to insure the privacy of the voter.

Margaret Sheehan

Oswego