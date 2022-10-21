Letter: Every race is critical

To the Editor:

The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law Aug. 16 after both the House and Senate passed the bill. This bill is a major achievement and delivers on a number of Democratic priorities.

Here is a quick summary of the bill. It includes a 15% Corporate Minimum Tax to ensure the ultra-rich pay their fair share. It invests in cleaner energy solutions that put us on the path toward a 40% reductions in emissions by 2030. It subsidizes people to make their homes more efficient and to lower energy costs.

The bill also allows Medicare to negotiate lower prices for some prescription drugs, and caps out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs for seniors. It continues to lower Affordable Care Act premiums for millions of Americans.

Just a reminder, every Republican voted against this bill. Furthermore, Wall Street, Big Oil and Big Pharma spent a huge amount of money lobbying against and attacking the legislation. But every Democrat in Congress stood strong and voted yes to send this bill to President Biden’s desk. I appreciate that Democrats put people in their communities first.

To keep our democratic values, we need to keep Democrats in office. They need to know their constituents stand with them. It’s up to us to vote for Democrat candidates.

For every position in this election, excellent Democratic candidates will represent you. Listed here are a few of the candidates.

In our federal races, vote for Lauren Underwood for U.S. Representative of Illinois District 14 and for Tammy Duckworth for U.S. Senator.

In local races, vote for only three Kendall County Board candidates: Malanda Griffin, Audra Hendrix and Marta Keane for District 1; Zach Bachmann, Elizabeth Flowers and Brooke Shanley for District 2.

Early voting is happening through Nov. 7 at the Kendall County Office Building in Yorkville. You can find the early voting schedule for dates and times at kendalldems.net under the “Voting” tab.

Every race is critical this year. Please be sure to flip your ballot over and vote for every Democrat. Your vote is your voice.

Anne Engelhardt

Yorkville