Letter: Amendment #1

To the Editor:

Thanks to the Oswego Ledger for the thorough review of this disastrous Pritzker amendment that will be on the ballot this November. If this pro-union placation passed, everything you purchase or contract for will skyrocket in price. Why? Well, there will be no right to work opportunities in Illinois without union workers.

Union workers will demand higher and higher wages and benefits. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Everyone feels they are worth more than they are currently earning. However, putting everyone’s head on the chopping block and outlawing anyone who doesn’t want to be a member of a union in order to pay dues that will be donated to Democratic candidates is another Illinois insanity.

Voters, do not check yes. Reject this money grab by Pritzker and his union minions.

Don Lass

Oswego