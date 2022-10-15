Letter: Ignores the will of the majority

To the Editor:

Electoral College as the means for selecting the presidency? It is my opinion the president represents all the voters in America, thus they should determine the presidency. Most states pass on their entire electoral vote count based on a majority of votes counted. What is missing is that using the majority count is not representing the minority in each of those states and actually may be also hurting the smaller states’ representation of choice.

For those who support the electoral college argument, the Senate already is providing representation for the smaller states while the current method results in a president’s focus is that of electoral counts rather than the majority of voters. I think all votes for presidency should be counted rather than an electoral college that can ignore the will of the majority.

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich