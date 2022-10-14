Letter: Get the service you deserve

To the Editor:

I would urge everyone to vote in favor of the Oswego Fire Department to approve their referendum so they can improve response times for all calls.

Having spent so many years with Oswego Fire, I know how important response times are. As an example, if you have a house fire and response times lag, you can replace the house but more importantly if you need an ambulance for an emergency, you can’t rebuild.

So please vote yes so they can give you the service you deserve.

Jim Detzler

Oswego