Letter: Important to choose well

To the Editor:

Do you feel uninformed about the candidates for positions on our Illinois Supreme Court on the ballot this November? I did, too, and being a retired attorney having practiced for over 30 years, I did some research on them.

Kendall County is in the 2nd Judicial District and there is an opening which we along with voters in four other suburban counties get to fill by voting in this election. It is important to choose well because as we have seen recently the decisions of supreme courts, both federal and state, have a powerful impact on our rights as citizens.

Two candidates are on our ballot, each having won a primary election. One, Elizabeth Rochford, is rated Highly Recommended for our Supreme Court by the Illinois State Bar Association. She was rated on a questionnaire by Illinois lawyers who evaluate judicial candidates whom they have seen in action in legal practice either as attorneys or judges. The questionnaire is about candidates’ character such as professionalism, ethics, and legal knowledge. The other candidate, Mark Curran, was rated Not Recommended by the lawyers completing the questionnaire who knew his legal work. A candidate not recommended by his peers raises serious concerns for me.

I hope you will consider the evaluations of the candidates’ peers in the legal profession when deciding who will be serving this 10-year term on our Illinois Supreme Court from our 2nd District.

Priscilla Gruber

Plainfield