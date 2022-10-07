Letter: Hometown Days thanks

To the Editor:

On behalf of the United City of Yorkville, we would like to thank all sponsors and volunteers for the 29th annual United City of Yorkville Hometown Days Festival over Labor Day weekend. The entire weekend was a great success. We could not have made this event happen without everyone’s support, hard work and dedication.

Thank you to the following sponsors: First National Bank, Cross Church & School, Groot, Valley Chimney Sweep, Dempsey Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Scott Gajewski at Guaranteed Rate, Feeding Frenzy Concessions, Teresa Wedeen - New Avon Independent Sales Rep, Flight Tasting Room & Bottle Shoppe, Kathleen Field Orr & Associates, Pesola Media Group, Waubonsee Community College, Advantage Acura of Naperville, Alliant Insurance Services, Matrix Home Solutions, Redo Home Solutions, River View Ford, Shaw Media, D Construction, Heartland Beverage, Gruber & Associates, Ryan Homes, YPAC, Jacob’s Well and Print Source Graphics.

Also thank you to our Feeding Frenzy Concessions Family Activities vendors who supplied entertainment throughout the weekend, including Hennessy’s River View Ford, Jacob’s Well, Trinity Church, Yorkville Congregational Church, YPAC, Yorkville Public Library and the Boy Scouts.

A special thank you to First National Bank for being the Main Festival Sponsor of the Hometown Days Festival, as well as to all of the citizens and organizations of Yorkville who participated or volunteered, including Mayor John Purcell, United City of Yorkville City Council, City of Yorkville Park Board, Jacob’s Well, Yorkville Community School District 115, Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, Yorkville Police Department, Yorkville American Legion Post 489, Kendall County Community Food Pantry, Cross Church and School, Friends of the Library and Yorkville Library, Yorkville Junior Women’s Club, Old Second Bank, Yorkville Congregational Church, Trinity Church, Yorkville Knights of Columbus, the Yorkville Youth Baseball and Softball Association, the United City of Yorkville Staff and the entire Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department who helped organize and run the event.

Thank you to everyone that attended. We look forward to another fun event next year.

Katelyn Gregory

On behalf of the 2022 Yorkville Hometown Days Committee

Yorkville