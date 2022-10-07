Letter: A generous man

To the Editor:

Ernest Robles has died at 91. Of Mexican decent, he was a powerful force in getting Mexican schools across the south desegregated. Robles became a teacher and then school principal. Concerned that students were not going on to college, he and his wife put up a mortgage on their home in order to offer scholarships.

I heard one of those recipients on the radio. He told how the gift was not large, but gave him a sense of worth. Corporations began to chip in and the Hispanic Scholarship Fund has now given out some $700 million to tens of thousands of students.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich