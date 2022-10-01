Letter: Another wonderful market season

To the Editor:

Many thanks to everyone in the community who shopped and supported the Oswego Country Market on Sunday mornings on Main Street. Week after week, we saw people with full bags, full bellies and big smiles. Whether the weather was wonderful or wicked, vendors showed up and people came to support them.

Thank you to Bob Tripp, N.M.Tripp Insurance Agency, Inc.; The Prom Shoppe & Bella Gia; Lil’ Emms Children’s Boutique; and Floral Expressions for generously allowing the market to set up in their parking lots, and to all of the other downtown businesses who have supported the market by sharing parking, opening on Sundays and joining us as vendors. We love seeing shoppers and vendors filling the streets downtown Oswego on Sunday mornings.

Thank you to our amazing vendors who share what they harvest, bake, make and more. We appreciate that you share your passions in the form of amazing products and services.

The Oswegoland Park District is looking forward to 2023. Stay informed about what the market has planned by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/OswegoCountryMarket. Questions about the Oswego Country Market can emailed to oswegocountrymarket@oswegolandpd.org.

Thank you again for a wonderful season, and we look forward to seeing you next year.

Cori Veverka

Market Manager

Oswegoland Park District

Oswego