To the Editor:

It was a surprise to me, but I checked, and yes, this year we vote on the second Tuesday in November, not the first. That means we go to the polls Nov. 8. It is not too early to prepare yourself. This is an important midterm election, and we are called upon to wisely consider our vote.

Permit me to mention that the bean fields are showing maturity and even some of the cornfields.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich