Letter: 9/11 event thanks

To the Editor:

The members of American Legion Post 181, Sandwich, would like to thank the many people involved in the 9/11 Memorial Event at the Sandwich Fair.

Thank you to Mayor Todd Latham, Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi and firemen Cullin Burns, Jason Darby and Zack Morel. A special thank you goes to all the fire and police personnel who assisted with the event and to all the men and women of those departments who serve and protect us every day.

Thank you to Sandwich High School chorus director Taylor Marshall and the Sandwich High School chorus for singing the national anthem and “God Bless America,” Sandwich High School band member Aleksandra Savage for the playing of taps, to bagpipe player Peter Duffield for the playing of “Amazing Grace,” and Rick Olson for providing the sound system for this special event.

Thank you to the Sandwich Fair board for all their help and cooperation in putting on this event.

A special thank you goes to WSPY, their personnel and the local newspapers for all the publicity concerning this 9/11 event.

Last, but not least, thank you to the members of VFW Post 1486, the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 1486, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Sandwich American Legion Post 181. Your help and participation in this event was greatly appreciated.

To all those who attended the event, thank you very much. To see the support for the 21st anniversary of this 9/11 Memorial Event was inspiring and shows that patriotism still lives in our towns and cities.

Stefan Skopek

American Legion Post 181

Chairman, 9/11 Committee

Sandwich