Letter: We the People

To the Editor:

We the People. Thus begins the preface to our Constitution. Constitution Day was the 17th. I apologize for being late; I offer this reminder from our historic document: Please read it with both respect and dignity.

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty, to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the Unites States of America.”

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich