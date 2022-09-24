Letter: 2022 Home Brew Contest winners

To the Editor:

We love crafts. The Oswegoland Park District hosted its annual Oswego Home Brew Contest on Sept. 16. This contest is held in conjunction with the Oswego Brew at the Bridge Craft Beer Festival.

We received 28 entries in six categories. Thank you to our partners at the Oswego Brewing Company for judging all entries.

In the Belgians category, first place went to Michael Jacobs for “Knight Slayer” (Belgian Dark Strong).

In the Hoppy category, first place went to Adam Musser for “Verdant IPA” (IPA), second place went to Ken Johnson for “Call Sign Bitter” (American Pale Ale) and third place went to Mike Wulff for “Ope-Ale” (Hazy IPA).

In the Light Ales & Lagers category, first place went to Vince Contreras for “Veloren Dunkel” (Dunkel), second place went to Joseph Kozialfor for his American Pale Ale and third place went to Darren Baughman for his Strawberry Blonde.

In the Ambers & Browns, first place went to Darren Baughman for his German Altbier, second place went to Michael Jacobs for “Mumblechatter” (Dark Mild), and third place went to Ron Benner for “Vanilla Sex with a Dirty Blonde” (Brown Ale).

In the Dark beers category, first place went to Michael Mann for “What Happened to Ruben” (Stout), second place went to James Zweep for “Breakfast at the Grind” (Robust Coffee Porter) and third place went to Ron Benner for his “Marsha Mello” (Milk Stout).

In the Fruit Beers category, first place went to Bryan Whitaker for “Stage 5 C.L.Inger” (Ginger Lime Hard Soda) and second place went to Mike Wulff for “Oh My Gord” (Light Pumpkin Ale).

The Best Home Brew was chosen from the first-place entries in each category by our judges from the Oswego Brewing Company. The winner was Michael Jacobs for “Knight Slayer” (Belgian Dark Strong). Thank you to the Oswego Brewing Company for partnering with us to provide him with an exclusive brewing experience.

Thank you to everyone who entered and helped judge. Interested in competing next year? Start planning your recipes and testing out your brews.

Cori Veverka

Cultural Arts Supervisor

Oswegoland Park District

Oswego