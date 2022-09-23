Letter: The way you want to live?

To the Editor:

Are you familiar with the “Illinois Safe-T Act”? It’s a new law taking effect Jan. 1, 2023.

The law bans cash bail; in addition, it creates 12 “non-detainable” categories of crimes, including: 2nd-degree homicide, aggravated battery, arson, drug-induced homicide, kidnapping, robbery, burglary, aggravated DUI, aggravated fleeing and eluding and threatening a public official.

Let that sink in. As of Jan. 1, 2023, criminals arrested for the above crimes will be back on the street in 24 hours.

100 of the 102 Attorneys General in Illinois, and every county sheriff, vehemently oppose this law. Will County States Attorney Jim Glasgow states that the 640 criminals now held in Will County will all have their bail eliminated and be released – released into our town and our neighborhoods. And this will happen in every county in Illinois. The law will turn the entire state into the cesspool that is Chicago.

This law was passed with 100% Democratic support, and 0% Republican support. I ask my Democratic friends and neighbors: You voted for this. Is this the way you want to live?

John Krzyston

Newark