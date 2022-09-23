Letter: Long overdue

To the Editor:

We finally have a law that will seriously reduce prescription drug prices for seniors, like myself and my husband, who are on Medicare. The lobby for “big pharma” is so powerful that it stopped this commonsense negotiation on behalf of seniors for decades. For the first time, this law allows Medicare to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs and caps seniors’ yearly out-of-pocket costs for prescriptions to $2,000. It also limits the price of insulin to $35 per month for everyone. Great news for the many Americans who manage diabetes.

This is long overdue. We can thank our member of Congress, Lauren Underwood, who worked hard to help pass the Inflation Reduction Act this year which includes these and other consumer cost saving benefits to fight inflation.

Priscilla Gruber

Plainfield