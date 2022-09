To the Editor:

As I write, the fair has yet one more day, but hurry to say that, again, we have been blessed by a great Sandwich Fair.

One can mention but few of the attractions. We enjoyed the Western Show with the barrel racing; always good food, like the mini donuts; the handiwork in the “women’s building” was its usual amazing display. The kind people who picked us up and gave use ride get our personal thanks.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich