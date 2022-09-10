Letter: Stain on our democracy

To the Editor:

Who owns the Capitol building in Washington, DC? American citizens do. I, for one, was sickened to see it desecrated by the “Big Lie” mob. It will always be a stain on our democracy.

Currently, I am reading about our naval battle of Oct. 26, 1942. Our carrier, the USS Hornet, had taken at least three large bomb hits, two torpedoes and the crash of a Japanese plane on its flight deck near the island amidships. The bravery of our Marines, naval crew and the officers of the ship was certainly patriotic. It makes one proud of their heroic duty to our United States. I suggest all of the “Big Lie” mob take some time out and read the story. It can be read if you are in jail or at one of the meetings you attend about doing away with our rule of law and our form of government.

George Hayner

Montgomery