Letter: Freedom is at stake

To the Editor:

President Biden in an unprecedented, horrific, divisive speech on TV stated, “MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters are fascist and a threat to democracy.” Fascism is defined as complete control by one political group; therefore, it is the Democratic Party that emulates fascism, because they control by majority the House, Senates and the executive office of president.

Biden’s accusation against more than 75 million voters is unprecedented and comes from him, who before and after his election, claimed he would be a uniter an stress unity.

The request for the search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home released has 50% or more redacted (blacked out) and lacked any new specifics. Meanwhile the [Department of Justice] and FBI continued to leak information to the media. In a TV interview, renowned legal professor Alan Dershowitz stated [Attorney General] Merrick Garland is to blame for mishandling the search warrant of Trump’s residence because the warrant was too broad, lacked specifics and wasn’t transparent.

On TV, Facebook’s Zuckerberg volunteered that FBI agents contacted him before the 2020 election and said be aware of a Russian misinformation dump and therefore Facebook censored all information about Hunter Biden’s laptop which the FBI possessed. Additionally, Sen. Grassley, R-Iowa, ranking member, Senate Judiciary Committee, related an FBI visit before the 2020 election asked that he slow the investigation on Hunter Biden’s laptop. These events were to influence the 2020 election. Additionally, the predawn raid/search was politically motivated and government agencies were used to influence an election and to remove Trump from future candidacy.

The question to consider is: If as claimed, national security was an issue, justifying the Mar-a-Lago raid, why did the DOJ delay from January when first requesting return of documents to August before requesting a search? It appears that if the search was conducted earlier the narrative would not be as effective in influencing the November 2022 election?

Our freedom is at stake and the November election outcome will determine our fate. We cannot allow continuation of one-party rule and use of federal agencies to influence elections and control our freedom with mandates. Vote to stop socialism and restore freedom.

Leland H. Hoffer

Oswego