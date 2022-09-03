Letter: Country over politics

To the Editor:

The primary election this past June 28 for Republican state representative of the 75th District is an indicator of where we are in the hypocrisy of our politics today.

We have a new candidate in Jed Davis who ran hard against incumbent David Welter for supporting the gas tax led by Gov. JB Pritzker with bipartisan support. Supporters of Jed Davis often commented that David Welter took money from the “establishment” of the Illinois Republican Party, such as Congressman Adam Kinzinger who is a veteran and put his country over politics.

Clearly no one wants to pay higher taxes for anything anymore and we have proven that repeatedly in Oswego when it comes to supporting our first responders and schools. The result of the gas tax increase has provided much-needed funding for infrastructure for our aging roads. The 75th District and our state will be a benefactor of these new funds to improve our roads. We should thank David Welter for standing up for the people and businesses in our state when these roads are improved because he took a bold move and went against his party’s stance on taxes in our community.

It was easy for Jed Davis to make such statements to win a primary and tell people what they wanted to hear as opposed to telling them the truth. I hope that Mr. Davis does not pose for photo opportunities if he wins in November when these roads are repaired and claim credit for these improvements.

Just five weeks after the primary election how amazing attitudes have changed so quickly. According to the Illinois Board of Elections site, Jed Davis has taken on Aug. 2, 2022, $10,000 from Republican Minority House leader Jim Durkin who helped lead the charge to support the gas tax increase in our state. Will Jed Davis’s supporters now hold Jed accountable in taking this money from the so called “establishment” that ironically supported his opponent’s views this past June when they were so vocal about these very same concerns?

David Edelman

Oswego