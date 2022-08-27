Letter: What has happened to our pollinators?

To the Editor:

Reading about the mosquito abatement spraying (in our Oswego Village Newsletter) makes me wonder if that “control” is what has eliminated our butterflies and bees this year?

I read a letter to the editor from Ken Mozingo that said exactly what I have observed. Very few monarch [butterflies] or other species are visiting our gardens, in spite of our efforts to plant the needed plants for their survival.

What has happened to our pollinators and friends?

Now I ask the village administrators: Who is our local environmental watchdog?

Are we overlooking environmental concerns for some economic reason?

Valerie Henrich

Oswego