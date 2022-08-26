Letter: Kendall County Party has 3 candidates

To the Editor:

Two years ago, the Kendall County Board increased the coroner’s salary by 21% at the height of the COVID pandemic. I thought that it was not correct and then circulated petitions to start a third party for our county. While needing 5% to establish the new Kendall County Party, over 37.5% of the votes were cast for the Kendall County Party. Now, we have three candidates running under the Kendall County Party banner.

Dane Sleezer, believing that our 16-year county clerk must be more precise in all duties, especially in the tax rate collection figures, has seen enough and is on the ballot for county clerk. I’m on the ballot for county treasurer. Additionally, I asked Todd Milliron to run for County Board.

The amazing thing about Mr. Milliron’s calling out the local establishment’s errors is that the establishment has always tried to find a way to squirm against Todd’s observations of noncompliance. Now, Todd has brought forward that our County Board has no knowledge of the proper procedures to assign the future 2- or 4-year terms of our board members. As prescribed, it must be a lottery. It has nothing to do about how many votes you get at the general election.

When will our local elites stop fixing the game without checking the statutes?

Stephen Youhanaie

Oswego