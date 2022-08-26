Letter: A different standard being applied

To the Editor:

The unannounced pre-dawn raid of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is something that had never previously occurred in the USA. The suggestion that the classified documents sought after could affect our national security is an attempt to justify the raid.

Those documents are now 19 or more months old, and anyone experienced with intelligence information knows intelligence information changes rapidly and is greatly important for only a short time. Therefore, the claim our national security could have been jeopardized is a ruse to justify the search.

This was a political action by the current Washington administration in an attempt to keep Donald Trump from ever being a candidate for public office and upsetting their absolute rule over the USA.

Further evidence of the administration’s objective to establish total rule is the hiring of 87,000 additional IRS agents whose job description had a line in it that said they agreed to being armed and use of deadly force if necessary. Under those guidelines, IRS agents become a national police force under the jurisdiction and direction of the Executive Branch of government. Does this sound similar to a dictatorships?

There is a different standard being applied to Donald Trump compared to Hillary Clinton’s use of an unsecured home server that handled over 30,000 messages, many of which were classified, and available to adversary hackers in real time. Hillary also destroyed laptops that contained federal information and Hillary wasn’t even charged.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden, who is under federal investigation for possible collusion with Communist China, traveled on Air Force One and is enjoying a vacation with his father, President Joe Biden, at taxpayers’ expense.

Attorney General Garland made a statement that justice will be fair and even handed; however, it is difficult to explain the emphasis on Trump and the absence of any action regarding Hillary or Hunter.

Last week, a writer suggested, while holding his nose, that Biden pardon Trump. To the writer: There has to be a conviction before there can be a pardon. Secondly, the writer’s concern for democracy should be on restoring fair law and order in the USA.

Leland H. (Lee) Hoffer

Oswego