Letter: Speak up while we still are able

To the Editor:

Imagine a dream where you book a flight. You board the plane and take a seat. The flight departs and you hear the usual announcements. But then the captain speaks, explaining that the original destination has changed. All on board will now be captive, and will never be at liberty again. Some passengers quickly plan a takeover, but it fails. Captain Power, Co-Pilot Wealth and Flight Engineer Media hold all the cards and they know it. For now, everyone is happy to be alive, so no one complains. Maybe this new destination will be better.

Unfortunately, this scenario is not a dream. We are citizens of a free and prosperous Christian nation. But we have elected leaders who prefer a different destination than that of the last 250 years. They don’t need or want our opinions. They know best. Complainers will be dispatched. Folks, it is time to wake up. Our nation is being hijacked. When they are done, the U.S. will be unrecognizable. It will be the land of the captives. Now is the time to vote, speak up and let your voice be heard. You don’t have time not to be interested. Our nation’s freedom was earned and paid for in blood. The least we can do is speak up while we still are able.

Susan Brambert Shields

Oswego