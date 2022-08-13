Letter: Fundraiser for a good cause

To the Editor:

On Sept. 26, the Waubonsee Community College Foundation is hosting a golf outing at the Aurora Country Club.

Each year, the foundation raises fund to provide scholarships for deserving area students. For the 2021-22 academic year, the foundation scholarship program provided 328 awards totaling more than $313,900 to 277 student recipients.

Join us for a fun day including lunch, golf and after-golf awards party.

For information, call the foundation office at 630-466-2316, email foundation@waubonsee.edu, or register at waubonsee.edu/golfouting.

Angelo C. Kleronomos

Foundation Board Member

Yorkville