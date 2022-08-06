Letter: Worth a try?

To the Editor:

Once again you’ve published letters filled with emotional blathering. This time regarding gun control.

There’s a solid solution which would end all such gun control debate. The following facts clearly point to the problem and the solution: 1. International statistics show the U.S. is third in murders throughout the world; 2. But if you remove only five of our major cities from the data – Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, New Orleans and Washington, D.C., – the USA then ranks 189th out of 193 countries in the world; 3. These five cities have two things in common: the strongest gun control laws in the nation and longtime Democratic rule.

Because adding to strong gun control laws has had zero effect on lowering murders, the answer clearly is to remove Democratic control of these five cities. Perhaps if we removed Democratic control of all other large cities, like New York City, we could even achieve the lowest murder rate in these 193 countries.

Then we could focus our Second Amendment for the specific purpose our Founding Fathers created it and placed it second, after free speech and religion, i.e., to take down a corrupt government.

It’s worth a try, isn’t it?

Ret. Capt. Leonard R. Wass, USN

Oswego