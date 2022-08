To the Editor:

On Sunday, a drive to Aurora on Jericho Road proved to be a sight for sore eyes. The Queen Ann and chicory were in abundance,; the corn and beans well along and cattle grazing.

What a contrast to the disaster in Kentucky with the disastrous flood. Much to be thankful for, especially when one considers the purpose of all that growth – a combination of beauty and practical, that is food for the dinner table.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich