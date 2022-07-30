Letter: Sensible gun laws

To the Editor:

I have a question. How can you call yourself pro-life when you proudly raise money for your political party by raffling a weapon of war like the one that killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, 10 grocery shoppers in Buffalo, New York, and seven others in nearby Highland Park on July Fourth, plus raffling three other guns, all under the cloak of the Second Amendment?

In Uvalde, the myth that a good guy with a gun is all you need against a bad guy with a gun was demolished when 14 good guys in the school with guns, including weapons of war, couldn’t take down one bad guy with a gun until the massacre was complete. With that myth dissolved, several extreme Republican gun advocates were quick on the draw with other feckless solutions: Teachers should have guns; Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, suggested having only one in/out door in schools. Must I even mention Tucker Carlson’s suggestions that women are to blame for mass shootings for nagging men and men are to blame for smoking weed. What?

I have a solution: You. Vote for more Democrats who agree with more than half of Americans who want commonsense gun laws. Democrats in the House with only a small lead of four or five Democrats have passed sensibly needed gun bills on to the 50/50 Senate. But Republicans will not pass effective gun bills, not even for an active shooter alert.

A bill doesn’t become a law until both the House and the Senate pass it and the president signs it into law. But you know that, right?

With the Senate having 50 Republican and 48 Democratic Senators (plus two Independents), one person can hold up the vote to pass needed legislation, and you can count on Republicans under Mitch McConnell’s lead to do just that.

The House and the president alone cannot make a bill a law. Please vote Nov. 8 for many more Democrats in the House and many more in the Senate who are willing to do the people’s will.

Judy Siedlecki

Oswego