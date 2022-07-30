Letter: Lame excuses are not uniting

To the Editor:

Congratulations to the Kendall County GOP for having a successful gun raffle. To the Republican PCs and elected officials and candidates who helped sell tickets and attend the event, fantastic work.

To those PCs, candidates and elected officials who disagreed with the event, well I’m sorry you feel that way. You should probably think about how you’d feel if the GOP or the active PCs supported your Democratic opponents because that’s the message you are sending by not showing support for events like these.

This isn’t the only fundraiser that wasn’t given full support. To you PCs, candidates and elected officials who don’t support the Kendall GOP who has active members who help you, think about if you have ever done something for your boss, your spouse, your kids, a friend that maybe you didn’t like but did it anyway.

Your lame excuses are not uniting. I urge you to provide ideas and continue the unity that the Kendall GOP is trying to install.

Jason Hudson

Oswego