Letter: Lack of understanding

To the Editor:

Letters in last week’s Ledger show a lack of understanding of our constitutional form of government, a republic, which is three equal branches: a legislature, an executive and a supreme court.

What seems most misunderstood by the writers is the Supreme Court, whose duty and responsibility is to make decisions based on the Constitution and existing law made by the legislatures. The Supreme Court does not have authority to make law. One writer accused the Supreme Court of tampering or cheating when its decisions on Roe v. Wade and gun carry were simply based on the Constitution. Nowhere in the Constitution is abortion mentioned or guaranteed and the Second Amendment to the Constitution guarantees, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

The 10th to the Constitution states, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” Therefore, the Supreme Court’s decisions were in accordance with the Constitution and referred back to the states and the people. This is what should occur in our democratic republic where decisions are made by the people and not a centralized federal government.

One writer advocated a vote other than democratic is a vote for fascism and to look it up. My dictionary defines fascism as, “a system of government, characterized by rigid one-party dictatorship, forcible suppression of opposition, ... centralized governmental control.” With the current U.S. House, Senate (vice president votes in a tie) and president all being Democrats in the majority, (making mandates and proposing bills with more federal control), which party most exemplifies fascism? It is fact the Trump administration cancelled many federal regulations, reducing control. Regarding the writer’s justification of socialism, note by definition, it is a political movement rooted in Marxism.

Another writer lamented the Supreme Court decisions have pushed decisions back to the state that will create more divisions within our neighborhoods. Why do some people prefer government decisions being made at a high level?

Leland H. (Lee) Hoffer

Oswego