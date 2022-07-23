Letter: Send a message with our votes

To the Editor:

Record high levels of inflation, record high gas prices, record-setting numbers of illegal immigration continuing on our southern border, the current administration selling 5 million barrels of our strategic oil reserves to Europe and China (while the sole purpose of tapping into these reserves was to lower gas prices for Americans), Supreme Court Justices being harassed and threatened by protesters who are being encouraged to do so by our Democratic political leaders, record high levels of violent crime in our Democratic-run cities and record low approval ratings for Biden and Harris. Biden tries to explain all this away as everyone else’s fault, and he can’t understand why Americans don’t love him and the job he’s doing. Talk about being out of touch with reality.

Biden continues to court the despotic, authoritarian regimes of Venezuela, Iran and Saudi Arabia in an effort to get them to increase oil production while continuing his administration’s efforts to shut down the American petroleum industry. During his campaign, Biden said he was going to turn Saudi Arabia into a pariah nation, yet this past week he was fist-bumping with the crown prince. A typical move from a feckless, lifetime politician who will say anything to get elected and then do the complete opposite when in office.

I’m not sure how many individuals have jobs where their wages are keeping up with the current 9.1% inflation level, but I know that our Social Security payments sure aren’t. How can anyone rationally view what has happened to our country in the year and a half since Biden’s inauguration and the Democrats taking control of both houses of Congress and want to see it continue? Unfortunately, we can’t change the inhabitants of the White House with the mid-term elections coming up in November, but we can send a message with our votes that we are fed up with the way things are going and change the makeup of Congress.

DeVere Headrick

Oswego