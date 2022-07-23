Letter: Do-nothing, talk a lot politician

To the Editor:

Governor Pritzker made the rounds on Sunday morning Democrat news shows hoping to puff up interest in his quest for the presidency. Really, JB, let’s look at your term in Illinois as our leader:

First and foremost, Illinois citizens are in the top five in the U.S. for paying taxes.

Second, in the top five in the price of gas. We join California, New York and New Jersey in that category.

Third, people and corporations are fleeing Illinois ... almost in the lead except for California. Many reasons to escape, that’s for sure.

Finally, crime. Chicago is a war zone. Double-figure shootings every weekend in primarily the Chicago area; but along with Chicago’s mayor, nothing is ever done about criminals roaming the streets.

JB is qualified alright. He’s a rich fat cat and is trying to buy his way to the Oval Office. He’s the ultimate do-nothing, talk a lot politician.

Don Lass

Oswego