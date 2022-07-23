Letter: Can’t allow this slaughter to go on

To the Editor:

I cringe every time I hear of children being murdered. It happens daily in our cities, suburbs and rural areas. Sometimes one story really shocks me. One such story happened earlier this week in the Ukraine. A mother and her toddler daughter were out for some fresh air and sunshine. The mother filmed her smiling young blonde daughter pushing her little stroller. Within the hour, the little girl was blown away along with 20-plus other civilians.

Ukraine calls it terrorism; the Russian military calls it a military strike. I’ve seen the attack a few times now. I can’t get the bloody blanket and overturned stroller out of my mind; it keeps playing over and over like an unending film.

I ask this question daily, because both are U.N. members: “Why isn’t the U.N. doing their very best to stop it?” We can’t keep allowing this slaughter to go on and on.

George Hayner

Montgomery