Letter: Healing has begun

To the Editor:

This past Friday, Joyce and I were privileged to see the documentary ”Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down.” It was so moving that I didn’t think I could do this letter. However, the Sunday Chicago Tribune caught my attention with the big headline, “HEROISM AND HEALING” referring to the Highland Park shooting. If not a subscriber, I suggest you make a trip to the library; you’ll find it worth your time.

Here is a quote from the beginning of the article: “A woman injured her knee fleeing the gunfire, then ended up rushing a stranger with a head wound to the hospital.”

One more quote: “A 13-year-old girl leads her parents to the ground as the bullets fly just as she learned in active shooter drills at school.” The Trib article goes on with other heartwarming stories and then turns to the healing. Some 650 volunteer therapists showed up to help. Here is a strange one: Miniature therapy horses provide petting and hugs. A pack of therapy dogs traveled a great distance to help at hospitals. I was shocked at the statistics that besides those killed there were some 48 shot. Survivors are asked to stay connected. The healing is not a quick fix, but it has begun.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich