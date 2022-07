To the Editor:

I applaud Scott Reeder’s report from a Trump rally in the July 7 Ledger. I, too, have wondered how so many “Christians” can worship this liar who always labels any criticism as “false news” or “witch hunt.”

I agree with Mitt Romney’s July 4th letter in the Atlantic saying Americans are in denial about serious threats to our country, including climate change and the national debt.

Who are the chiefs of denial? Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders.

Ken Mozingo

Yorkville