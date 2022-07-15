Letter: She won’t back down

To the Editor:

She is an example for all of us. She being Gabby Giffords who was severely wounded in 2011 and is still recovering. Now, a first-rate documentary is opening in theaters this week, and you can see short portions on YouTube.

Beginning Thursday, July 14, “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down” will be at the Charlestown 18 in St. Charles and the Classic Cinema in Addison.

Although she still has difficulty with speech, Gabby has been outspoken about gun safety. Her persistence brings hope. If Gabby can do it, so can we. As she terms it, “Enough is enough – we need background checks now.” After the massacre in Highland Park, how appropriate. Using her persistence, Gabby is challenging every one of us to somehow find a way to speak across the aisle. The extremes of left and right won’t move us toward safety.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich