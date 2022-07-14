Letter: Fascism or Socialism? Vote your choice

To the Editor:

I am disgusted what six Republican-appointed Supreme Court Justices have done with these recent rulings:

June 23, concealed gun carry without a permit; June 24, overturned Roe v Wade; June 30, carbon emissions OK, EPA forget it; upcoming, more tampering, I call it cheating, with Electoral College votes in states to favor Republicans and Lord only knows what else.

The Republican-infused Supreme Court is on a destructive roll and there’s only one way to stop them. If you care one iota about this country vote, vote, vote Democratic on Nov. 8. We need to swell the House and Senate with democracy on Nov. 8, because a hope and a prayer isn’t going to get it for us from Republicans.

Make your stand for democracy and vote Democratic on Nov. 8 or we’re all doomed to succumb to the wrong side of power. And by the way that’s called fascism, not socialism. Look it up if you don’t believe me.

Judy Siedlecki

Oswego