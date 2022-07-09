Letter: Shame on voters

To the Editor:

Shame on the registered voters in Oswego. The referendum for the fire department looks like it was voted down. Oswego is growing. New homes are going up everywhere and fire and emergency protection is going to be needed desperately, yet fewer than 10% of registered voters turned out. That is a disgrace.

When you need the fire department to answer your emergency they may not be available because 90% of our citizenry decided that voting wasn’t important to get involved. You will be the first to complain that where was the fire department when you needed them? They were not there because you were to lazy to stop for 20 minutes to help this needed referendum pass that was on the ballot. You all had better not complain when the department cannot answer your call for help. Shame on you for sure.

Don Lass

Oswego