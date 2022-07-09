Letter: Historic wins

To the Editor:

I had to unique opportunity to help out two candidates in the primaries: one Democrat and one Republican, with both being in such partisan districts that a primary win is tantamount to an election in the fall. Both were up against the party favorites, who were the incumbents.

Those party favorites, along with outside interests spent between $1.5 million and $2 million to defeat the challengers. These party favorites and their outside endorsers spent into the hundreds of thousands of dollars with negative ads against the challengers.

In both cases, the challengers had less than 1/10th of the money of the party favorites, but they had a group of committed volunteers who did the tasks necessary to make both races competitive. Unbelievably, they not only made the challengers competitive, they brought about victories for both challengers.

Congratulations to Rachel Venturas, Democratic state senator nominee for the 43rd Legislative District.

Congratulations to Jed Davis, Republican state representative nominee for the 75th District.

Both are historic wins for the ages.

Stephen Youhanaie

Oswego