Letter: Dog and pony show

To the Editor:

Define “hearing” in the context of a legal function. In a hearing, you have opposing witnesses and cross-examination. Are we seeing any of that in the, so called, January 6th “hearings”? Hardly. What we have is a dog and pony show for the weak-minded that suck up everything CNN feeds them.

For instance, have these “hearings” mentioned that Trump authorized 20,000 guard troops for Jan. 6?

Here is what then-Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller told Townhall reporter Deroy Murdock:

Trump “authorized the use of the military to support local and federal law enforcement on 6 Jan. He directed that I provide whatever support was requested. Absolutely true statement.

I told POTUS that we were fulfilling the only request received -- it was from D.C. Mayor Bowser -- for a few hundred District of Columbia National Guard troops and that no one else asked for any additional military support,” Miller added.

“The President scoffed and said, ‘You’ll need ten to twenty thousand.’ I did not respond,” Miller continued. “He then reiterated that I should provide any military support requested. That was the way he worked and gave orders. He listened, asked questions, commented and then, if necessary, refined his guidance.”

Miller concluded: “So, technically, he authorized unlimited military support.”

So, a man planning on taking over the country by force with a bunch of unknown civilians just authorized thousands of troops to stop his evil plan?

Murdock concludes his article with:

“These rioters would have been hindered or halted if the National Guard troops whom President Trump authorized were in position. Unfortunately, Nancy Pelosi’s head was elsewhere, and Muriel Bowser wanted the Guardsmen to stand down. And they did.”

Democrats gave you January 6th, not Trump.

FYI: Gasoline around here was $2.10 per gallon the day Biden took over.

Do you miss Trump yet?

Charles Christensen

Oswego