Letter: Totally out of line

The Oswego Village Board Committee of the Whole meeting on June 14 that is available for viewing by all on the village website was most embarrassing for our community.

School District 308 Superintendent Dr. John Sparlin addressed the board at this meeting about student parking concerns at Oswego East High School. He did so in a professional manner in how he spoke to the board. He came to explain the school district’s position, along with how they can attempt to work with the village to resolve the issue.

Sadly, that was not the response that our village board and president presented to Dr. Sparlin. It was an hour of attacks, accusations and condescending remarks that were totally out of line and highly unprofessional by our village government.

No one from the village ever stepped in to stop, pivot or tried to calm the meeting down. To publicly ridicule the leader of our school district as they did without any regard to many significant challenges our school district faces well beyond student parking, it begs to ask why anyone would ever go back of any leadership position and engage our local village government. Our village government clearly doesn’t respect our superintendent and our school district. The village is only interested in solving a problem that impacts the village as they can’t navigate problems professionally.

If this is what the taxpayers and voters want moving forward and how we want to be perceived as a community, the future isn’t very promising here.

Additionally, can anyone explain the value of our community with a school district under constant attack and lack of support? On behalf of those who respect our community’s image to Dr. Sparlin, I truly am sorry for what happened as most of us don’t support such unprofessional tactics.

Ironically on the same night as this meeting, the Oswego Village Board voted to pay $177,000 of our tax dollars to repave over the band stage parking lot as they lectured Dr. Sparlin on how the school district doesn’t prioritize their budgets very well.

David Edelman

Oswego