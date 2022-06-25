Letter: Thoughtful, principled legislator

To the Editor:

With the election less than two weeks away, it’s time to dispel a few notions about the candidates running in the Republican Primary for State Representative in the newly drawn 75th District.

David Welter’s opponent has said that David’s vote to increase the Illinois state gasoline tax makes him a “tax and spend” liberal. Nothing could be further from the truth. David voted on the principle that if you want something from the government it should be paid for. That’s conservatism. I joined David in that vote and would do it again.

The money collected from that tax increase is put into a lockbox, where it can only be used for road projects. Since it was enacted, over $1.75 million has been sent back to Grundy County and almost $3 million to Kendall County. Hundreds of thousands more have been returned to your township and municipal road districts. That’s your money, coming back to your community, and I think that’s a pretty good return on your investment. Those of you who drive on the expanded Route 47 from Morris to Yorkville can thank David for helping to make that happen.

David Welter is a thoughtful, principled legislator, and deserves your support.

State Representative Steve Reick

IL House District 63

Harvard