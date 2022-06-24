Letter: Lest we forget

To the Editor:

Recently, Joyce and I with our son David had the pleasure of being guests at the annual gala for the Tri-State War Bird Museum (near Cincinnati). Besides keeping about a dozen WWII planes in flying condition, the museum has an extensive education program especially for young people. The purpose is to help us all remember the high cost of freedom. This year there were five WWII vets. It was quite an honor and the food was delicious.

The program this year was a talk by the son of one of the Tuskegee Airmen. Despite early discrimination because of their color, they did not give up and became the famous Red Tail Squadron.

After the air show, I had the pleasure of speaking with the B-25 pilot. I was so pleased to learn that despite being painted over for their make of Catch 22, they are preserving all of the autographs of those of us who were crew for a B-25 during WWII. That is a legacy to pass on to our young people.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich